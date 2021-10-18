Sioux City City Council approves amendment to parking restrictions during snow emergencies

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Snow isn't on the ground yet, but Monday, the Sioux City City Council discussed and approved an amendment to parking restrictions during a snow emergency.

The previous law bans parking on an emergency snow route, when the mayor declares an emergency or when two inches of snowfalls.

The approved amendment eliminates the two inches condition. Another change allows people to park on the streets before the snow emergency has been lifted, if the parking spots have been cleared of snow, and there are no wind-rows of snow in the street.

City Council Member Dan Moore said the emergency routes will have priority to get cleared as quickly as possible, after a snow emergency.

"We're very concerned that the snow gets clear and that parking is available for the small businesses that are trying to open for business that day. We're hoping it will run smoother. We're going to do some announcements. We're going to try to get the word out to the small businesses so they know what the rules are. Everybody will know what the rules are. It'll be clearer this year than it certainly was last year," said Moore.

Moore said they want to make snow removal convenient for visitors to Sioux City, small business owners, and residents, so snow and wind-rows don't sit for as long as they have in the past.