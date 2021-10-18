Sioux City man found guilty of running over man on motorcycle

ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) - A man from Sioux City has been found guilty of attempted murder after he ran over another man on a motorcyle.

Jayme Powell, 40, was found guilty Friday of two counts of attempted murder, two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, two counts of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Back on Dec. 26, investigators say Powell and a man named Richard Polak got into an altercation in Sioux City. The SCPD responded, but no arrests were made and no charges were filed. A criminal complaint states the next day, at about 1:30 a.m., authorities received a report from a woman named Jaimi Bucholz, who said Powell intentionally ran over Polak on I-29 southbound.

Polak was riding a motorcycle at the time and had to be transported to a Sioux City hospital for his injuries. The criminal complaint also states Bucholz's truck that she was driving at the time was struck twice by gunfire.

Investigators say Powell's truck became immobilized in a nearby ditch and ended up stopping on top of the motorcycle. Powell then left the scene and reportedly stole two different trucks from two different residences near the scene.

Powell was later arrested at a Sioux City residence, where one of the solen trucks was parked outside.