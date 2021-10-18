Sioux City School Board moves forward with draft agreement with ESS, substitute solution company

Sioux City School Board moves forward with draft agreement with ESS, substitute solution companyUpdated
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A special meeting of the Sioux City Community School Board Monday night addressed a shortage of substitute teachers.
The meeting included a presentation from ESS Substitute Solutions, which specializes in placing K-12 staff in substitute and permanent positions.
The board approved a motion for the administration to develop a draft agreement with ESS. Once developed, the agreement will go back to the Board for approval.