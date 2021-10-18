Skip to Content

Sioux City School Board moves forward with draft agreement with ESS, substitute solution company

SPECIAL SCHOOL BOARD

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A special meeting of the Sioux City Community School Board Monday night addressed a shortage of substitute teachers.

The meeting included a presentation from ESS Substitute Solutions, which specializes in placing K-12 staff in substitute and permanent positions.

The board approved a motion for the administration to develop a draft agreement with ESS. Once developed, the agreement will go back to the Board for approval.

