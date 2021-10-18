South Dakota lawmakers split over records lawsuit payment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Top South Dakota lawmakers are feuding over whether taxpayers should pay for the state House speaker’s legal defense as he faces a lawsuit for refusing to release the names of House legislators who supported a special session this year. State Sen. Lee Schoenbeck asserts that House Speaker Spencer Gosch, a fellow Republican, should personally foot the legal bill to avoid expense to taxpayers. But Gosch says state statute calls for the attorney general to defend him. The Legislature is planning a special session to consider whether to advance impeachment charges against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for his conduct following a crash that killed a pedestrian last year.