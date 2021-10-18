Special Weather Statement until MON 6:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Emmet County

…Elevated Fire Concerns Today…

Temperatures across northern and western Iowa are expected to

reach the mid to upper 70s this afternoon, with dewpoint

temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. This will lead to

relative humidity values between 25 and 30 percent. Wind gusts

this afternoon will be around 20 kts. These dry and breezy

conditions may cause fires to spread quickly if ignited. Outdoor

burning is discouraged through this afternoon in western and

northern Iowa.