Special Weather Statement until MON 7:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Woodbury County

…Elevated Fire Weather Conditions On Monday…

Seasonally warm temperature in the middle 70s to lower 80s are

expected on Monday. These warm temperatures will also bring very

dry and windy conditions this afternoon and early evening. As

relative humidity values drop between 20 and 30 percent this

afternoon, winds may gust as high as 35 mph at times.

Extreme caution should be used today, as any spark may be

sufficient to start a wildfire. Use caution when working in farm

fields as agricultural land will be more susceptible to fire

development. Do not carelessly throw cigarettes out your vehicle

windows, and check all chains on trailers before traveling.

Conditions will improve Monday evening as winds decrease.