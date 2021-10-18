Street musician stunned by John Legend as she sings his hit

BOSTON (AP) — A street musician who performed a rendition of John Legend’s hit “All of Me” in Boston over the weekend had one particularly appreciative audience member — John Legend himself. The Boston Globe reports that the Grammy Award winning singer was visiting Faneuil Hall with his family before his show Sunday in Boston when he came across Radha Rao performing the hit song. Rao didn’t recognize him at first. He was wearing a mask. Then he took it off and she said she was stunned. Legend was impressed. He gave Rao a hug and a tip.