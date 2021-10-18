Trump files lawsuit to block release of Jan. 6 documents

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit to block the release of documents to the Jan. 6 select committee of Congress, challenging President Joe Biden’s decision to release them. Trump claims in the lawsuit that the request “is almost limitless in scope,” and seeks records with no reasonable connection to that day. The Jan. 6 committee is seeking the documents as part of its investigation into how a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6 in an effort to halt the certification of Biden’s win.