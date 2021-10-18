West High to forfeit wins after playing ineligible player

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City West football team was dealt another blow today after they had to forfeit two of their games due to an ineligible player participated for the Wolverines.

The School released the following statement regarding the rules violation.

"West High School accepts responsibility for the eligibility violation with its football team. Though it was not intentional, we made a mistake about eligibility rules and own the consequences of this mistake. Football is a team sport and we know the eligibility violation has an impact on the West High Football team. For that we are sorry. The West High Football team has made great strides this season, and the eligibility violation does not take away the remarkable accomplishments our team has made on and off the field."