$12.3M Physical Plant and Equipment Levy for improvement on SB-L Schools on Nov. 2 ballot

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - After three previous attempts to pass a bond to build a new high school… and one attempt to pass a bond to build a new primary school… the Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District is now proposing a "Physical Plant and Equipment Levy" to pay for upgrades to the district's high school and primary school buildings.

"It's a new plan. It's scaled back. It's not a new high school. But it is, the share of the money, of the $12.3 million we're trying to raise will be to revamp, remodel and some additions," said Rod Earleywine, Superintendent.

Improvements will include upgrades to classrooms around the high school and the addition of a weight room-fitness classroom and wrestling room. The district will also upgrade facilities to make sure it complies with the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Primary school upgrades will include improved safety and security to the school, along with ADA compliance upgrades. You can see the full list of upgrades and additions by clicking here.

Previous bond votes failed to earn a supermajority of support, which is 60% approval. Earleywine said this levy will only need a simple majority to pass, just 50% of the vote plus one.

"I want them to know that it is needed. For programs. For our students and program in our high school. We do need these updates and these upgrades. I think it's really important for our students and our student's future," said Earleywine.

If the levy passes, property taxes will go up on residents living in the Sergeant Bluff-Luton school district. For example, the owner of a home valued at $100,000 will pay another $76 per year in taxes.

For landowners, the total per year comes to just over $2 a year per acre for land assessed at $2,000 dollars per acre. For a full list of how your property taxes will be affected depending on the value of your home or land, you can follow this link.

In the end, Earleywine said there's one thing he hopes the community knows when it comes to the levy.

"I hope people see the need. And that Sergeant Bluff is a very, very good school district. And we have really great teachers. It's a great community. We just need to invest in our schools," said Earleywine.

New baseball and softball fields and new tennis courts will also be added if the bond passes. These will be added on district-owned land east of Sergeant Bluff.

The levy will be on the Nov. 2nd general election ballot.