2 senators seek special session to ban vaccine mandates

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Two Nebraska state senators are making a longshot push for a special legislative session to bar businesses from requiring that their employees get coronavirus vaccinations. Sens. Ben Hansen, of Blair, and Rob Clements, of Elmwood, have been circulating a petition among their fellow lawmakers to try to build enough support for a special session. At least 10 senators would need to sign the petition before it could go to Secretary of State Bob Evnen. Evnen would then poll all 49 state senators to see if they would support a special session. At least 33 would need to support the idea, which is unlikely to happen given the current makeup of the Legislature.