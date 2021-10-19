Anatomy of a kidnapping: Haitian woman recounts abduction

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The kidnapping of 17 missionaries and their relatives in Haiti is only one of hundreds of abductions that have occurred in recent months as the country struggles with a spike in gang violence. One woman said her elderly father, a Vietnam veteran, was abducted last month by a gang that demanded $10 million in ransom. Now she doesn’t leave home without a bodyguard. Many other kidnappings go unnoticed. The rise in abductions leads some to question whether the international community should get involved. It also puts a spotlight on the Haitian police, who are outmatched by the gangs and their weapons.