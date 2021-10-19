Haunted Verges Park and Cave event returning to Elkhorn Valley Museum

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The Elkhorn Valley Museum, in Norfolk, Nebraska, is hosting its annual haunted Verges Park and Cave" event to celebrate Halloween.

The event will feature trick or treating at the park's old schoolhouse and cabin, a costume contest, and a haunted cave tour. There will also be crafts, as well as, lots of Halloween decorations.

The pandemic prevented this event from happening last year, and museum leaders are glad to have it back.

"It's just good to have people from the surrounding area at the museum. Our park is this wonderful hidden gem and so any opportunity that we have to bring people there just kind of creates a happy community feeling," said Ashley Brown, the museum's executive director.

The event will be Tuesday, October 26th, from 5:30 pm.. to 7:00 p.m. Admission is free, but it costs $2 for the haunted cave tour.