SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KTIV) - This weekend you can head up to Sioux Falls for some good dancing fun.

On Oct. 23, the Midwest Honor Flight is holding its annual Hangar Dance. The dance goes from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance.

Live music will feature popular tunes from the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s.

You can learn more about the event and buy tickets here.