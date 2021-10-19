Australia PM: Technology best way to achieve climate target

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says a net zero carbon emissions target by 2050 would be a “great positive” for Australia if it can be achieved through technology and not a carbon price. Morrison plans to attend next month’s climate conference in Scotland but his government colleagues have yet to approve the commitment he wants to net zero. Morrison was part of the conservative coalition government that in 2014 repealed a carbon tax introduced by a center-left Labor Party government. The coalition continues to oppose any measures that would penalize polluters through a carbon price or tax.