Biden’s climate plan at risk, Dems scramble for alternatives

WASHINGTON (AP) — A centerpiece of President Joe Biden’s climate change strategy is all but dashed. Instead, lawmakers are heading Tuesday to the White House as Democrats search for new ways to reach his emission reduction goals that can still win passage in Congress. A carbon tax, energy tax credits and other strategies are in the mix. Biden will meet separately with centrist and progressive Democrats as they narrow and reshape what had been his sweeping $3.5 trillion budget plan of expanded social services and climate-change strategies. He wants progress by next week and is now eying about a $2 trillion plan.