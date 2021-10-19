CBS wins for first time this season, led by ’60 Minutes’

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS won its first week of the still-new television season, this time by dominating non-sports programming. Nielsen company figures show CBS had 14 of the 20 most-watched non-sports shows on network television last week, while NBC had the other five and Fox had one. NBC had won each week of the season, which began in late September, so far. The NFL’s Sunday night football matchup, on Sunday between the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steeler, led all prime-time programs with nearly 16.3 million viewers. The Nielsen company ratings measure how many people watched a show its first night on the air.