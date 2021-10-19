Colder weather to move in with a few strong storms into Wednesday morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’ve enjoyed an incredible stretch of weather, but changes are on the way.

A storm system will move in tonight with a chance of some thunderstorms.

Some of these storms could be strong with a bit of hail and wind associated with them as the best chances will be in northern Siouxland with lows heading into the mid 50s.

Wednesday is going to be a windy and colder day with showers likely continuing with a slight chance of thunderstorms as well with highs in the mid to upper 50s with temperatures falling into the afternoon.

That storms system will be moving out Wednesday night leaving Thursday below average with ihghs in the mid to upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Friday will give us more of the same kind of weather with highs in the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.

What kind of weather will we be feeling by the weekend?

