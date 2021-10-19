Doctor recommends prostate cancer screenings for men over 50, and earlier for men at higher risk

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Other than skin cancer, the American Cancer Society says prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men.

The American Cancer Society's estimates for prostate cancer in the United States for 2021 are about 248,530 new cases of prostate cancer, and about 34,130 deaths from prostate cancer.

Dr. David Daniels is a doctor of internal medicine with MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. And, he knows the importance of catching prostate cancer early. "It's so important that, like with many other conditions, detecting it early gives the individual more options," said Dr. David Daniels, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

Daniels says the screening is simple. "Screening now is done with a blood test, the PSA," said Daniels. The screening is also necessary. "Usually for prostate cancer those people don't have any symptoms," said Daniels.

Screening starts at 50 for a man, at average risk, who has at least a 10-year life expectancy. But, the screening starts much earlier for those at higher risk. "We consider screening higher-risk men at 40," said Daniels. "Higher risk being African-Americans, or those with a strong family history." A strong family history means a first-degree relative, a father or brother, who had prostate cancer. Or, two "extended family members"-- like an uncle, or a cousin-- who had prostate cancer.

If caught early, Daniels says a cure is even possible. "One of the treatments would be surgery to remove the prostate," said Daniels. "Another would be radiation, including inserting radioactive substances into the prostate."

Daniels recommends a prostate-specific antigen, or PSA blood test, every year for men over 50. He says a PSA test measures an enzyme excreted by the epithelial cells of the prostate gland. PSA test requires blood to be drawn, and the results can come back in a matter of hours. Also check your cholesterol, blood count, and thyroid.