Driver sent to hospital after deer vs. car accident in northeast Nebraska

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - A 20-year-old Nebraska woman was sent to the hospital after a deer vs. car accident Monday night.

The Stanton County Sheriff's Office says at about 7 p.m. they responded to an accident about 8 miles southwest of Stanton, Nebraska.

The sheriff's office says Jenna Drott, of Stanton, was driving an SUV northbound on 565th Avenue when she struck and killed a deer. The SUV then careened into a nearby ditch and collided with a tree.

Drott, who was the only person in the vehicle, was taken to a Stanton hospital for treatment. The sheriff's office says Drott "is considered very fortunate not to have suffered more serious injuries after her driver's door was caved in by impact with the tree."

The SUV is considered a total loss.