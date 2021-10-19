Freedom Ball raises $240,000 for Siouxland Freedom Park

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Last week, the inaugural Freedom Ball took place at the Marriot Riverfront, in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

The ball was a fundraiser for Siouxland Freedom Park, and in the end, it raised over $240,000. The money raised is to go to museum-quality exhibits and displays inside the Brigadier General Bud and Doris Day Interpretive Center.

"The exhibits will be specially created to tell the stories of our veterans during wartime and the sacrifices they endured," said Pam Miller, Siouxland Freedom Park Board Vice President

Organizers of the event say 300 people attended, many of them veterans and active-duty military. They were honored during the event when they rose by their branch of service and stood standing to applause as their branch's theme song was played.

During the night, a challenge grant from the Gilchrist Foundation for up to $50,000 was matched by donors in the audience. Additional fundraising took place at the ball through an art auction and individual donations.

Fundraising for the new exhibits is expected to continue into 2022, as the estimated amount to fully fund the project is $400,000.