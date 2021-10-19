Man dies after falling from hot air balloon ride in Israel

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli police say a man is dead after falling from a hot air balloon mid-flight. Police say the man, in his 20s, was a crew member who had been dangling from the basket when he fell from an unspecified height Tuesday. A local police official told Israeli Army Radio that an initial investigation reveals that the hot air balloon appears to have taken off with the man attached to the basket. Israeli media reported the man fell onto a car driving on a highway. Police have sealed off the area and are investigating the incident.