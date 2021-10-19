Mississippi man pleads to federal charge of retaliation

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has admitted filing a false claim that an FBI agent and others owed him $500,000 for refusing to drop state criminal charges against him. A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI says 49-year-old Robert Earl Henderson Jr. of Jackson pleaded guilty Monday to retaliating against a federal employee. Sentencing is Dec. 9. The maximum is 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Henderson testified against a former prosecutor in a case about conspiracy to hinder prosecution. Court documents say Henderson claimed mistreatment by the FBI agent, a sheriff, 20 unidentified officers and his own attorney.