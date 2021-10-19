Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Auburn def. Plattsmouth, 25-18, 27-25, 25-15

Falls City def. East Atchison, Mo., 25-5, 25-23, 25-15

Humphrey St. Francis def. Central Valley, 25-14, 25-23, 25-22

Pleasanton def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-23, 25-13, 27-25

West Point-Beemer def. South Sioux City, 19-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17

Bayard Triangular=

Bayard def. Creek Valley, 25-22, 25-10

Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-16, 25-16

Mitchell def. Creek Valley, 25-15, 25-11

Crossroads Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Dorchester def. McCool Junction, 25-14, 25-15

Hampton def. Osceola, 25-19, 25-21

Semifinal=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Meridian, 25-23, 25-22, 25-7

Exeter/Milligan def. Cross County, 25-23, 17-25, 25-17, 27-25

Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament=

Play-in=

Grand Island def. Kearney, 24-26, 19-25, 25-23, 25-19, 15-7

Lincoln East def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-11, 25-19, 25-11

Lincoln North Star def. Columbus

Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-21, 27-25, 25-19

Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Creighton def. Bloomfield, 25-20, 25-20, 25-18

Hartington-Newcastle def. Plainview, 20-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21, 15-8

Randolph def. Osmond, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21

Wausa def. Tri County Northeast, 25-16, 25-23

Winnebago def. Winside, 25-12, 21-25, 27-25, 25-23

Quarterfinal=

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Randolph, 25-18, 25-23

Ponca def. Tri County Northeast, 25-23, 25-8

Wakefield def. Wausa, 28-26, 23-25, 25-22

Wynot def. Osmond, 25-20, 25-18

Semifinal=

Ponca def. Wakefield, 25-21, 25-23, 18-25, 25-21

Wynot def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 17-25, 25-11, 25-21, 25-19

Metro Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Bellevue West def. Millard North, 25-17, 25-19

Elkhorn South def. Omaha South, 25-3, 25-7

Gretna def. Bellevue East, 25-20, 25-18

Millard West def. Omaha North, 25-8, 25-12

Omaha Marian def. Millard South, 25-19, 25-19

Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Central, 25-18, 25-21

Mid-State Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Battle Creek def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-17, 25-20, 25-23

Crofton def. Wayne, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18

Guardian Angels def. Boone Central, 26-24, 25-7, 25-21

Pierce def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-18, 25-16, 25-7

Play-in=

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. O’Neill, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Elkhorn Valley def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-22, 25-17, 25-11

Summerland def. CWC, 25-10, 25-12, 25-19

West Holt def. North Central, 25-16, 25-19, 14-25, 25-21

Quarterfinal=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. West Holt, 25-18, 29-27, 25-19

Elkhorn Valley def. Boyd County, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19

St. Mary’s def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-18, 25-18, 28-26

Stuart def. Summerland, 25-23, 25-16, 22-25, 23-25, 15-13

Republican Plains Activity Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Bertrand def. Medicine Valley, 26-24, 25-16, 25-13

Cambridge def. Arapahoe, 25-11, 25-4, 25-13

Hitchcock County def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-12, 25-18, 25-13

Paxton def. Wallace, 25-21, 21-25, 22-25, 26-24, 15-12

Southwest def. Southern Valley, 25-22, 25-22, 21-25, 25-17

Wauneta-Palisade def. Maxwell, 25-19, 25-15, 25-18

Quarterfinal=

Alma def. Southwest, 27-29, 25-20, 25-14, 25-19

Cambridge def. Bertrand, 25-17, 25-14, 25-10

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Paxton, 25-7, 25-8, 25-8

Wauneta-Palisade def. Hitchcock County, 25-22, 25-22, 14-25, 25-8

Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 28-26

David City def. Fillmore Central, 25-23, 25-13

Heartland def. Sandy Creek, 25-19, 25-23

Quarterfinal=

Fairbury def. Milford, 25-13, 25-18

Superior def. Centennial, 25-19, 25-20

Sutton def. Heartland, 25-16, 25-8

Thayer Central def. David City, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18

Twin Valley Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Shelton def. Kenesaw, 25-19, 21-25, 25-19, 25-17

Third Place=

Deshler def. Silver Lake, 25-23, 25-20, 13-25, 21-25, 18-16

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

