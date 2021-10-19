Rights activists urge boycott of Beijing ‘genocide’ Olympics

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Human rights activists are urging international governments, sponsors and athletes to boycott what they call China’s “genocide games.” Tuesday’s appeal came hours before Greek officials in Athens were due to hand over the flame for the 2022 Winter Olympics to Chinese organizers. Activists also disrupted the flame lighting ceremony in southern Greece on Monday. They accused the International Olympic Committee of granting legitimacy to rights abuses in China by allowing the Winter Games to go ahead. The IOC has said the issue is beyond its remit.