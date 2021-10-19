Russia hits another record of daily coronavirus deaths

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has registered another daily record of coronavirus deaths as rapidly surging contagion raises pressure on the country’s health care system. The government task force on Tuesday reported 1,015 coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours for a total of 225,325 — by far the highest in Europe. The daily coronavirus mortality numbers have been surging for weeks and topped 1,000 for the first time over the weekend amid sluggish vaccination rates and the government’s reluctance to toughen restrictions. Russian authorities have tried to speed up the pace of vaccinations with lotteries, bonuses and other incentives, but widespread vaccine skepticism and conflicting signals from officials have hampered the efforts.