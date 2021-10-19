S.C. North moves on against S.C. West in region volleyball play

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City North Stars and the Sioux City West Wolverines were matched up the first round of the class 5A region 1 tournament.

Sioux City North won in straight sets, in order to move on and face off against the Sioux City East Black Raiders on the 21st.

North rolled past West in the first set with a commanding 25-8 victory.

The second and third sets were a bit more competitive, but, North still edged out West 25-17 in both sets to win the Match 3-0.

Other Area Scores:

Lewis Central 3 Le Mars 0

Carrol 3 Denison-Schleswig 0