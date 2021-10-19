South Sioux City School District finalizing plans for Cardinal Activity Complex upgrades

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - The South Sioux City Community School District is finalizing plans for updates to the Cardinal Activity Complex.

Phase one of the upgrades will include a turf field, an eight-lane track, new home bleachers and new LED lighting.

Leaders with the district said they're hoping to keep the budget for the project around $3 million. The upgrades will be funded through district budget money.

Superintendent Todd Strom said while both the current grass field and tracks have been well maintained and taken care of, they've served a full life.

"Our students deserve to compete and be able to perform and play on the best facilities. And a field turf situation would give us an opportunity to have so many more kids on that field at any given time," said Strom.

Strom said construction the first phase is set to begin next spring. He adds they hope to be completed by the end of football season.