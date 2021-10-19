Still mild Tuesday before a front brings thundershowers, strong winds and cooler temperatures

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Like yesterday, today will give us highs in the 70s with a bit of a breeze out of the south at 10 to 20 miles per hour.



There will be a lot of sunshine early in the day before clouds begin mixing in during the late morning and afternoon.



Still, it looks like another beautiful day!



Enjoy it because a front will arrive overnight and bring some changes to our area.



Clouds will be increasing through the evening and isolated thunderstorms will become possible after midnight.



The strongest of these will be capable of producing some hail.



We will keep this chance through the morning hours with scattered showers lasting through the day.



The wind will be increasing through the morning and gusts up to 40 miles per hour will be possible through the afternoon and evening.



Temperatures will reach their peak in the morning in the mid to upper 50s, then slowly drift downward into the 40s for the afternoon.



More on the changes this system will bring to the area on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.