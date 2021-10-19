Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Adams Central def. Holdrege, 25-16, 21-25, 25-17
Bennington def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-19, 25-19, 25-20
Blue Hill def. Loomis, 13-25, 25-15, 25-20, 27-25
Elkhorn North def. Ralston, 25-8, 25-10, 25-13
Elmwood-Murdock def. Freeman, 25-19, 25-11, 25-15
Gordon/Rushville def. Morrill, 25-12, 25-9, 25-14
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-14, 25-17
Kearney Catholic def. Overton, 25-18, 18-25, 25-22, 25-20
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Elm Creek, 25-19, 25-12
Omaha Nation def. Marty Indian, S.D., 12-25, 25-9, 18-25, 25-23
Perkins County def. Kimball, 25-18, 25-15
Sandhills Valley def. Arthur County, 25-22, 25-10, 25-12
Syracuse def. Arlington, 25-16, 25-20, 25-9
Wisner-Pilger def. Twin River, 25-12, 25-12, 25-15
Yutan def. Palmyra, 25-12, 25-13, 25-23
Arcadia/Loup City Triangular=
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-9, 25-11
Twin Loup def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-20, 25-15
Broken Bow Invitational=
Broken Bow def. Valentine, 25-7, 25-17
Concordia Triangular=
Bishop Neumann def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-23, 25-14
Columbus Lakeview def. Omaha Concordia, 25-20, 30-28
Crossroads Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Shelby/Rising City def. Giltner, 25-17, 25-15
Elm Creek Triangular=
Elm Creek def. Sutherland, 25-21, 26-24
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Sutherland, 25-9, 25-17
Heartland Athletic Conference=
Fremont def. Norfolk, 25-14, 25-22, 25-20
Lincoln Pius X def. Grand Island, 25-21, 25-23, 25-16
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln North Star, 25-20, 25-12, 25-16
Consolation Semifinal=
Grand Island def. Norfolk, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23
Semifinal=
Lincoln Pius X def. Fremont, 25-11, 25-23, 25-15
Leyton Tournament=
Leyton def. Minatare, 25-15, 25-14
Sedgwick County, Colo. def. South Platte, 25-17, 25-13
Third Place=
South Platte def. Minatare, 25-15, 25-11
Madison Triangular=
Humphrey St. Francis def. Madison, 25-10, 25-6
Humphrey St. Francis def. Schuyler, 25-17, 25-9
Metro Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Omaha Burke def. Omaha South, 25-9, 25-6
Quarterfinal=
Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Marian, 25-20, 25-22
Nebraska Christian Triangular=
Nebraska Christian def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-17, 25-19
Norris Triangular=
Norris def. Beatrice, 25-10, 25-19
Norris def. Lincoln Lutheran, 25-17, 25-9
Omaha Gross Triangular=
Aurora def. Omaha Gross Catholic
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Aurora, 25-7, 25-9
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-14, 25-9
Plattsmouth Triangular=
Douglas County West def. Plattsmouth, 25-16, 18-25, 25-16
Plattsmouth def. Louisville, 25-16, 25-20
Republican Plains Activity Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Cambridge def. Alma, 27-25, 16-25, 25-21, 25-21
Sandhills Triangular=
Burwell def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-23, 25-14
Southern Nebraska Conference=
Consolation=
Centennial def. Sandy Creek, 25-14, 25-22
Milford def. Fillmore Central, 25-18, 25-13
Wilber-Clatonia def. Heartland, 25-17, 25-18
Semifinal=
Fairbury def. Sutton, 25-16, 25-23, 8-25, 25-18
