Tuesday’s Scores

9:01 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Alcester-Hudson def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-13, 25-11, 25-19

Baltic def. Howard, 25-23, 25-18, 25-17

Bison def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-12, 25-7, 25-14

Britton-Hecla def. Langford, 25-19, 25-21, 25-21

Chester def. Sioux Valley, 25-21, 25-18, 25-22

Colman-Egan def. Deubrook, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19

Corsica/Stickney def. Avon, 32-30, 25-23, 25-21

Florence/Henry def. Deuel, 25-27, 25-8, 25-20, 25-14

Great Plains Lutheran def. Waubay/Summit, 25-15, 25-10, 25-10

Highmore-Harrold def. Lyman, 25-11, 25-6, 25-9

Irene-Wakonda def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-21, 25-22, 28-26

McCook Central/Montrose def. Tea Area, 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 25-14

Milbank def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-15, 25-10, 25-7

Northwestern def. Groton Area, 25-13, 25-16, 25-11

Omaha Nation, Neb. def. Marty Indian, 12-25, 25-9, 18-25, 25-23

Parkston def. Bon Homme, 26-28, 25-12, 25-19, 25-15

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-23, 25-13, 25-15

Sioux Falls Christian def. Harrisburg, 25-18, 25-18, 25-20

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Watertown, 25-14, 24-26, 25-14, 25-10

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 23-25, 25-12, 25-21, 28-26

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Brookings, 25-18, 25-22, 25-16

Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Clark/Willow Lake, 22-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16, 15-10

Wagner def. Winner, 25-12, 25-16, 25-21

Chamberlain Triangular=

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Chamberlain, 25-9, 25-18, 17-25, 25-23

