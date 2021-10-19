UK terror-prevention program questioned after lawmaker slain

LONDON (AP) — The killing of British lawmaker David Amess is once again fueling concern about a government program aimed at preventing at-risk young people from becoming radicalized. Critics say the strategy is falling short and unfairly targets Muslim communities. Questions surfaced soon after Amess was stabbed to death Friday afternoon amid reports in the British media that the man arrested had been referred to the Prevent program several years ago. Under Prevent, Britons are asked to report anyone they suspect may be on the road to becoming radicalized, so the person can get help. But the program has been repeatedly criticized. An independent review of Prevent was launched in 2018, but it has yet to release findings.