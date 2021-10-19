US Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska expects to be indicted

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWT) - U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska expects to be charged with lying to the FBI while federal agents were investigating campaign contributions funneled to him from a Nigerian billionaire.

The nine-term Republican is proclaiming his innocence and promising to fight the charges.

In a message delivered by Fortenberry’s campaign, Jeff's wife, Celeste Fortenberry, said a California prosecutor has accused the Republican of lying to the FBI. She called it a false accusation that has “all the markings of being a political attack, a bogus charge manufactured to take him out.” Knowingly making false statements to a federal agent is a felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.

The message included a pre-recorded video of the Fortenberry couple and their dog sitting in a pickup truck in front of a cornfield. In the video, Fortenberry says he was "shocked" and "stunned" by the allegations.

The expected indictment stems from an FBI investigation into $180,000 in illegal campaign contributions from Gilbert Chagoury, including $30,200 to Fortenberry in 2016.

In her campaign message, Celeste Fortenberry explained how it all started. She said a Lebanese community in Los Angeles held a weekend of celebrations which included a fundraiser for her husband. During the event, she said the Congressman was, “inducted into the Order of St. Gregory, a knighthood bestowed by the Pope, for his service to persecuted Christians in the Middle East.”

She said he raised about $37,000 at the event and that, unknown to him, Chagoury had given people at the event $30,000 to give to the Congressman. She said many of the donations were illegal but her husband had no idea.

Earlier this month, Fortenberry pushed back after a news website suggested he was raising money on the potential federal prosecution over campaign donations.

In a legal expense trust established to help Fortenberry, supporters were asked to give money to help his fight. The campaign included language like “Unlike Swamp Creature Nancy Pelosi, I’m a principled conservative who has NEVER abused my seat in Congress to get wealthy,” and “... right now I’m facing the Deep State’s bottomless pockets.”

His spokesman claims Rep. Fortenberry never saw or approved the language.