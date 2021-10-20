A front brings thundershowers, strong winds and cooling temperatures to Siouxland today

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As a front moves across Siouxland today, we will be looking at scattered showers and thunderstorms.



A storm or two could have some hail this morning, mainly in areas north of Highway 20.



Temperatures will sit steady in the 50s during the morning, then begin to fall into the 40s behind the front for the afternoon.



Winds will also be picking up with gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible through the evening.



Though the showers look to wrap up in the evening, the winds will stay pretty active through the night with lows near 40 degrees.



The wind will gradually ease as our Thursday goes along with more sunshine breaking out as well.



More on the changes sweeping into Siouxland on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.