WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KTIV) - Families looking to do some pumpkin painting this weekend should head on over to Winnebago, Nebraska.

On Oct. 23, the Winnebago Farmers Market will be having a pumpkin painting program from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free to the public and will offer hot chocolate and face painting as well.

You can find out more on Winnebago Two-Spirit's Facebook page.