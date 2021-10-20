Skip to Content

Egypt: 19 killed in truck-microbus collision outside Cairo

New
11:45 am National news from the Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — State-run media says a head-on vehicle collision left at least 19 people dead and one other injured just outside the Egyptian capital of Cairo. The al-Ahram daily reported the crash took place Wednesday when a passenger microbus collided with a truck on a highway that links Cairo’s outskirts on the banks of the Nile River. Another state-run daily, Akhbar el-Yom, said the truck crossed to the wrong side of the highway and collided head-on with the microbus. Footage circulating online purported to show bodies lying on the roadside as ambulances rushed to pick up casualties.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content