Energy bill heating assistance available for eligible low-income customers

DES MOINES, Iowa (SUBMITTED) - As temperatures fall and home heating costs begin adding up, MidAmerican Energy encourages customers facing financial difficulties to apply for low-income home energy assistance program, or LIHEAP, funds.

“Winters can add a financial strain for our customers who struggle to pay their energy bills,” Mike Gehringer, vice president of customer operations for MidAmerican, said. “We encourage any customer with financial challenges to contact their local community action agency to find out if they are eligible for assistance.” Customers concerned about their ability to pay energy bills or who would like to talk about payment arrangements should call MidAmerican at 888-427-5632.

LIHEAP helps qualified low-income families pay winter heating bills. Each state receives and administers funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, so programs vary by state.

In Iowa, community action agencies review applications and administer grant funds. Household income and size, type of primary heating fuel, housing type and other factors are considered. To be eligible for LIHEAP in Iowa, the total household income for an applicant must be at or below 200% of 2021 federal poverty guidelines. For example, a single-person household is eligible with an annual gross income at or below $25,760. A family of four is eligible with an annual gross income at or below $53,000. The program began taking applications October 1 for those 60 years old or older, and will accept applications beginning November 1 for all others. The program accepts applications through April 30, 2022.

Eligible customers who need help with energy bills should apply for LIHEAP at a local community action agency. The Iowa Department of Human Rights has additional information about the program and eligibility requirements.

In Nebraska, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services administers the state's LIHEAP assistance. To be eligible for LIHEAP in Nebraska, the total household income for an applicant must be at or below 150% of 2021 federal poverty guidelines. For example, a single-person household can qualify with an annual gross income at or below $19,320, and a family of four can qualify with an annual gross income at or below $39,750. Nebraska customers can apply for assistance now through March 31, 2022, for the 2021-2022 heating season. LIHEAP application forms are available through the ACCESSNebraska website, by phone at 800-383-4278, or at a local Nebraska DHHS office.

And, in South Dakota, the state's Department of Social Services distributes Low-Income Energy Assistance Program funds on a first-come, first-served basis through March 31. Eligibility for South Dakota's LIEAP is based on the number of people residing in the home, type and cost of heating, and the household income. For example, a single-person household can qualify with a maximum 3-month income of $6,440 or less and a four-person household can qualify with a maximum 3-month income of $13,250 or less. South Dakota LIEAP application forms are available at the South Dakota Department of Social Services website, by phone at 800-233-8503 or at local DSS offices.