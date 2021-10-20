EXPLAINER: How jury selection works in Arbery slaying trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Teachers, auto mechanics and retirees in Georgia are being questioned one by one to determine if they’re qualified to serve as jurors in the trial of three white men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery. Hundreds more potential jurors are waiting for their turn, a sign of how the 25-year-old Black man’s death dominated news and social media chatter in coastal Glynn County. Selecting a jury is largely a process of elimination. Prospective jurors face intense questions to determine if they’re too biased to serve. Jury duty notices were mailed to 1,000 people. The case will ultimately need 12 jurors and four alternates.