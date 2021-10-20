Indicted Nebraska GOP Rep. Fortenberry pleads not guilty to lying to FBI

WASHINGTON, D.C (Gray News) - Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry appeared in federal court this afternoon for his arraignment in California on charges of concealing campaign financing information, and making false statements to federal authorities.

Congressman Fortenberry continues to maintain his innocence, pleading not guilty in the courtroom. He appeared on Zoom for his arraignment hearing in California. The judge granted the state’s request that he pay $50,000 in bond, and does not have any contact with the witnesses or victims involved in his case.

Fortenberry has been under investigation for several years by the FBI, IRS and the U.S. Attorney's office.

The investigation stems from a 2016 fundraiser in California, where a foreign national allegedly donated more than $30,000 to Fortenberry's campaign. Investigators say he was told about the illegal activity, lied to the FBI about it, and did not amend his donation filings with Federal Election Commission.

Fortenberry saw these charges coming. He released a video ahead of the indictment, saying in a YouTube video the investigation is politically motivated.

“I think that was probably a strategy devised by his lawyer and a good one," said Mark Graber, a law professor at University of Maryland.

Garber says sitting members of Congress have been indicted before, but it is not common. He notes these charges, or even a conviction, would not automatically disqualify Fortenberry from Congress.

“He would have to be expelled…chance are they do, or chances are he resigns," said Graber.

A trial date has been scheduled for Dec. 14. Fortenberry's lawyer says he intends to file a motion to dismiss.

Along with appearing in court Wednesday, Fortenberry announced he has temporarily resigned from his committee assignments in Congress.