Inmate who failed to return from work shift back in custody

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A western South Dakota inmate who walked away from a minimum-security facility is back in custody. Inmate Timothy Mitchell had been on escape status since Oct. 6, after he failed to return to the Rapid City Community Work Center following a shift on work release. Mitchell was arrested Wednesday. He is currently being held at the Meade County Jail on suspicion of second-degree escape, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. Mitchell is serving two sentences for possession of a controlled substance from Butte County.