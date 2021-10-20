Police continue to investigate recent weekend shootings in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police in Sioux City say they are continuing to investigate two shootings that happened on two separate weekends in October.

Police say the shooting on Oct. 16 stemmed from a drug deal that turned into a robbery.

They say the victim, 44-year old Gary Wendte, of Emerson, Nebraska, went to a home in the 2600-block of Douglas Street to allegedly buy drugs. Shortly after arriving the seller allegedly tried to rob Wendte. During the confrontation, Wendte was shot in the stomach and was taken to a local hospital with what were described as "non-life-threatening" injuries.

Police are still looking for the suspected shooter, but are narrowing their suspect search. Wendte has since stopped cooperation with law enforcement making the case more difficult to solve.

Sergeant Jeremy McClure with the Sioux City Police Department says not having full cooperation from the victim has made this investigation take longer, but they are close to making an arrest.

"It's not uncommon that someone participates in some sort of criminal activity and becomes a victim of a crime, and later withdraw their cooperation. Regardless, we still try to work for that victim and find them justice. However, when they withdraw their cooperation and were involved in criminal activity then we look at all the crimes to that. So, these investigations do tend to take a little bit longer," said McClure.

Although Wendte has not cooperated, investigators are looking to pursue other charges for the incident to hopefully make an arrest.

There has also been an update to the shooting that took place on Oct. 10 at an after-hours club in Sioux City.

The club has now been red-tagged by city officials. That means it's unsafe, or unfit, for human occupancy, McClure doesn't believe there is a direct connection between the club's closing and the shooting from Oct. 10.

Police say the shooting happened after a dispute broke out between two groups of people. Four people were injured in the shooting, and McClure says detectives are still in the process of investigating. Similar to the Douglas Street shooting, McClure says some of the victims aren't cooperating with police but, that's not stopping detectives.

"We are relentless in our efforts, and luckily we have a lot of resources locally here that we can count on. Overall, I think we have a pretty good track record in locking up violent felons, especially with gun crimes, and we take these cases very seriously," said McClure.

McClure says the Sioux City Police Department is actively working with Woodbury County officials as well as federal prosecutors on bringing justice to those affected by both of the shootings.

Another shooting was also reported Wednesday, Oct. 20, where police were dispatched to Douglas Street in Sioux City.