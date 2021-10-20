Judge denies police union’s effort to recuse her from case

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge who ordered the president of the Chicago police officers’ union to stop encouraging his members to disobey the city’s COVID-19 mandate will remain on the case. The union filed a motion asking Cook County Judge Cecilia Horan to recuse herself because of her former law firm’s involvement in a task force that helped craft a consent decree aimed at overhauling the police force a few years ago. But Horan denied the motion, saying she was unaware the firm was involved with the consent decree, which was widely criticized by the union.