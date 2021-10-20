Literary magazine The Believer to shut down in 2022

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the country’s most acclaimed and innovative literary magazines is shutting down. The Believer was founded nearly 20 years ago. It had been part of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ College of Liberal Arts since 2017. The bi-monthly publication’s final issue, No. 139, is scheduled for February/March 2022. The school is calling the decision part of a strategic realignment shaped by the coronavirus pandemic. The Believer was founded in 2003 by authors Vendela Vida, Ed Park and Heidi Julavits. In their words, it was committed to journalism, essays that are frequently very long and book reviews that are not necessarily timely.