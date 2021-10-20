Loess Hills Elementary School students meet with experts to learn about computer coding

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Fifth-graders, at Loess Hills Elementary School, got to learn more about the world of computer coding, from Thompson Electric, Wednesday.

Loess Hills Elementary is one of five specialty schools within the Sioux City Community School District. Loess Hills focuses on computer programming with its students. Wednesday, students in Mrs. Bigbee's class got to learn about coding in the business world, as well as, cyber safety.

"It is so important for students, even at 5th grade, to see the importance of learning, and how what they are learning now will apply to their future," said 5th-grade teacher, Cindy Bigbee.

Wednesday was the first day of students meeting with experts at Thompson Electric. Looking ahead, the school hopes to bring Thompson workers back, once a month, for more hands-on learning. Students say they love getting these types of opportunities.

"It felt really great for my learning to do coding and stuff like that. At first, it was hard but then I got a better handle on it," said Cristian Leon, 5th grader at Loess Hills Elementary School.