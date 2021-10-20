Marine Corps Veteran walking through Northeast Nebraska to help old friend he met while serving in Afghanistan

LAUREL, Neb. (KTIV) - A former U.S. Marine is walking through northeast Nebraska to raise money, and awareness, for an old friend he met while serving in Afghanistan.

Robert Koenig, is "rucking" 140 miles. "Ruck" is a military term for hiking with a loaded backpack.

He started "rucking" in his hometown of Elkhorn, last Saturday, and will finish Thursday in Hartington. On Wednesday, he stopped in Laurel, at the V-F-W.

Koenig is trying to raise money for the family of the interpreter he worked with while he served in Afghanistan in 2004.

That interpreter, Deputy Mubarak, is now a sheriff's deputy in training in Sarasota County, Florida. Koenig's goal is to raise 250,000 dollars to buy a property for Mubarak's family so they can resettle in Florida. They were evacuated from Afghanistan, this year, when the Taliban took control of the country. They're staying at Fort Bliss, Texas, right now. And, Koenig says there's a connection between the number of miles he's walking, and Afghanistan.

"Coincidentally 140 miles is roughly the exact same distance as his family had to move from eastern Afghanistan to get to Kabul Airport to link up with the US Marines there to get inside the Kabul Airport and eventually get evacuated," said Koenig.

If you would like to donate to Koenig's fundraiser, we have attached a link to his Go-Fund-Me here.