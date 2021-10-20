New airstrike hits capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Residents say a new airstrike has hit the capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region as a yearlong war returns to Mekele city after months of calm. There are no immediate details of deaths or damage. Meanwhile the United Nations tells The Associated Press it is slashing by more than half its Tigray presence as a government blockade halts humanitarian aid efforts and people die from lack of food. The war in Africa’s second-most populous country pits Ethiopian and allied forces against the Tigray ones who long dominated the national government before a falling-out with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner.