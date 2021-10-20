Plane burns after takeoff mishap in Texas; no one badly hurt

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a plane taking passengers from Texas to the AL Championship Series game in Boston burst into flames after it ran off a runway during takeoff. The Federal Aviation Administration says the McDonnell Douglas MD-87 was carrying 21 people when it rolled through a fence and caught fire at the Houston Executive Airport in Brookshire Tuesday morning. The FAA says everyone made it off the plane safely. The only reported injury was a passenger with back pain. Waller County Judge Trey Duhon says the group was headed to see the Astros and Red Sox play a game scheduled for Tuesday night. The aircraft is registered to a Houston-area investment firm.