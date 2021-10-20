North Korea claims latest missile test didn’t target US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has hit back at U.S. criticism over its test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile this week, saying it was rightfully exercising its rights for self-defense and that the weapon doesn’t specifically target the United States. The comments by an unidentified spokesperson of the North’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday came as the U.N. Security Council was set to convene in an emergency closed-door meeting over the launch that was called by the United States and the United Kingdom.