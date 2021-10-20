Oct. 20: Iowa reporting 100 more COVID-19 deaths

(KTIV) - Iowa health officials say the state's total COVID-19 deaths have risen to 6,848, an increase of 100 since last week's report. Officials say those deaths occurred between Oct. 13 and Oct. 17.

According to Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 6,485 new positive cases in the last seven days, bringing the state's total to 514,870 since the beginning of the pandemic. The 14-day positivity rate is currently at 8.3%.

Additionally, officials say the number of hospitalized Iowans has dropped in the last week, the state's total going from 598 to 557, with 142 of those patients in the ICU. The state says 77.2% of those hospitalizations are not fully vaccinated, and 79.6% of people in the ICU are also not fully vaccinated.

The latest data from the state says 67.2% of the state's 18 and older population is fully vaccinated, while 69.2% of those 12 and older have received at least one dose.

