Oct. 20: Nebraska COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 370

(KTIV) - The latest data from Nebraska's COVID-19 tracking dashboard shows a little over 2,500 more cases of COVID-19 were reported this last week.

According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, Nebraska has had 2,687 more COVID-19 cases from Oct. 13 through Oct. 19, bringing the state's total cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 278,174.

Active hospitalizations have dropped from 415 to 370 since last week's report. Virus-related deaths have increased by 28 to 2,459.

Currently, 68.13% of Nebraska's eligible population has completed their vaccine series, meaning 1,066,111 people are fully vaccinated.

KTIV's COVID-19 Resources